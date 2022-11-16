Road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar, 8 killed

On Wednesday, eight people were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

The police were notified of an accident that occurred at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Alasyar Road near Tatapani in the Marwah area. According to initial findings, eight people were killed in the accident.

Four of the deceased were women. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his condolences and directed district authorities to provide all necessary assistance.

‘Anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Directed district administration to provide all necessary assistance,’ on Wednesday the J&K L-G tweeted.