Stock Market: Sensex end at all-time high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex settled at 61,872.99, higher by 248.84 points or 0.40%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,403.40, up by 74.20 points or 0.40%.About 1582 shares have advanced, 1814 shares declined and 120 shares are remained unchanged in the markets.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The top losers in the market were Coal India, HDFC Life, Grasim Industries, Cipla and Bajaj Finserv.