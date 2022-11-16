The 2023 Grammys will be dominated by Beyonce-Adele rematch

Beyonce is the most nominated artist for a Grammy this year with nine chances to win on the biggest night in music, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight and balladeers Brandi Carlile and Adele with seven each.

This creates the opportunity for Beyonce and Adele to square off once more at the February gala after the British singer disqualified the pop star’s ‘Lemonade,’ which won over fans and critics alike in 2017, from the major categories.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied with 88 nominations each, making them the most nominated artists in history, according to the nominations published on Tuesday.

The 65th annual Grammys are slated to take place in Los Angeles on February 5, at what looks set to be the Recording Academy’s most star-studded gala in recent memory.

R&B legend Mary J. Blige won six chances at a prize off her album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous,’ she was tied with rapper Future and DJ Khaled for his album ‘God Did.’

And it wouldn’t be the Grammys without a few surprises: icon Neil Young will compete against stars including Adele, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber for the award for Best Music Film.