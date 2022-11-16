The Delhi High Court requests the MCD answer to a request regarding filling teacher positions and placing CCTV cameras.

The Delhi High Court requested a response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about a request for an order to fill teacher vacancies in municipal schools as well as to install CCTV cameras and biometric devices in every school on Tuesday.

A panel made up of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad informed the MCD about the case. A proper infrastructure, including permanent buildings, classrooms, restrooms, drinking water fountains, and computer labs, was also demanded in the petition.

The high court scheduled a hearing for the case for March 27.

The petitioner, Salek Chand Jain, asserted that he had made several requests to the authorities for the infrastructure of the school to be finished and for vacant positions in various disciplines to be filled.

In addition to calling for the hiring of security guards and the installation of CCTV cameras in MCD schools, JK Gupta also submitted a petition.

‘Students in the MCD schools are unable to receive a quality education due to a lack of faculty. Similar to this, MCD schools’ students, especially young girls, are unsafe due to open security guard positions, as there have been numerous incidents where girls’ modesty has been violated’ says the statement from high court.