‘Therapeutic drugs’ recovered from gyms; FDA Report

Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra reported that during a raid on a gym in Mira Road, agents seized therapeutic drugs worth more than Rs 5 lakh that had been stockpiled without authorization from the appropriate authorities. In a press release, the regulatory body stated that the raid was conducted as a result of information obtained at the FDA’s intelligence division.

According to the press release, an FDA team raided the gym-turned-wellness shop and found 71 therapeutic drugs, including growth hormone, testosterone, and mephentermine injections. According to the prohibitions outlined in the 1940 Drugs and Cosmetics Act, these items—worth more than Rs 5 lakh—were stored in the premises without obtaining a license, it continued.