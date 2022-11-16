Women’s panel in Delhi issues notice to police over Installation of CCTV cameras

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, has issued a notice to Delhi Police requesting an update on the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and chowkis.

‘The Supreme Court has ordered that all state police stations install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording capabilities.’ The installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and chowkis is a significant step toward ensuring police accountability, according to Maliwal.

‘I have issued a notice to Delhi Police to ascertain the status of the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations. The commission will ascertain the implementation of Supreme Courts directives and shall give recommendations to the government in this regard. All police stations and police chowkis must be under CCTV coverage in Delhi,’ Maliwal added.

In 2020, the Supreme Court directed all states and union territories to install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording in every police station in the country. In this regard, the panel has issued notices to all district DCPs.

The commission has requested information on the number of CCTV cameras equipped with audio recording and night vision.

The Supreme Court ordered that CCTV cameras be installed at all entry and exit points, the police station’s main gate, all lock-ups, all corridors, the lobby/reception area, all verandas/outhouses, the Inspector’s room, the Sub Inspector’s room, areas outside the lock-up room, the station hall, in front of the police station compound, outside (not inside) washrooms/toilets, the duty officer’s room, and the back part of the police station.