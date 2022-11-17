Asian Airgun Championship: India bag 4 more gold medals

Daegu: In shooting, Indian pistol shooters won all 4 gold medals at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea. Till now India have won 22 gold medals in the event.

Rhythm Sangwan defeated compatriot Palak by ’16-8’ in the 10 meter Air Pistol Women finals. In the 10 meter Air Pistol Women Junior event, India’s Manu Bhaker beat Esha Singh ‘17-15’ in the gold medal match.

Also Read: Australian Open: Anwesha Gowda advances to women’s singles 2nd round

Indian men’s senior and junior 10 meter air pistol teams also won gold medals in their respective events. The seniors’ team of Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Vijayveer Sidhu defeated South Korean team comprising 2018 world champions Lee Daemyung and Park Daehun along with Mok Jin Mun. The indian juniors team of Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar beat Uzbekistan’s Mukhammad Kamalov, Nuriddin Nuriddinov and Ilkhombek Obidjonov 16-2 in the finals.

Indian shooting team leads the Championship medals table with 34 medals, which include 22 gold, 8 silvers and 4 bronze.