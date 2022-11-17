BJP releases list of ’40 star campaigners’ for upcoming polls!

A list of 40 prominent campaigners for the 2018 Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections has been made public by the BJP. Adesh Gupta, MP Gautam Gambir, Manoj Tiwari, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others were on the list. A ‘charge sheet’ against the AAP administration was also released by the saffron party, which accused it of breaking its commitments.

According to Laloo Prasad Bidhuri, the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world and a capital of addiction. The Yamuna River is still a drain of soiled water under the Aam Aadmi Party government, he claimed, despite Rs 2,500 crore provided by the Center for its cleaning. In addition, he claimed that Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal avoided bringing CAG audits of departments before the Assembly and didn’t audit DJB, which was losing money.

Despite being in control for more than 8 years, the AAP administration has not managed to establish a single school, college, or hospital,’ despite assertions to the contrary. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for its 250 wards on December 4, and results will be made public on December 7 following the counting of ballots. Leaders of the AAP and BJP have both declared victory in the elections for the local body, claiming victory in more than 200 wards. The other significant candidate in the election is Congress.

According to information released by official sources on Wednesday, more than 1,100 nominations for the Delhi municipal election have been ruled invalid after scrutiny, bringing the Congress’ total below the required 250 wards. For the elections on December 4 there were a total of 2,021 candidates who submitted their papers. The actual number of valid nominations submitted by candidates for Congress has decreased due to the rejection of these nominations to less than 250. Following a new delineation exercise, this will be the first civic election. The crucial election will take place between the first and second rounds of the December 1 and December 5 Gujarat Assembly elections.