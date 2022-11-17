Cattle smuggling case; ED arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Anubrata Mondal, the TMC president of Birbhum district, to question him about his involvement in the cattle smuggling case.

Mondal was being held in judicial custody after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same cattle smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate served a notice on Mondal and questioned him inside Asansol jail on Thursday. The ED took Mondal into custody after questioning him and will produce him in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

Anubrata Mondal’s name was mentioned in the cattle smuggling case after the CBI filed an FIR in 2020. According to the CBI, over 20,000 cattle heads were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) while being smuggled across the border between 2015 and 2017.