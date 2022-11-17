Centre petitioned Supreme Court for review of order that released Rajiv Gandhi’s killers

The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to review its November 11 order granting remission to six convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The Centre claimed it was denied the opportunity to argue the case and that the Supreme Court’s decision is ‘legally flawed.’

The Supreme Court released Nalini Sriharan and five other remaining convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on November 11, noting that its earlier order releasing another convict, AG Perarivalan, was equally applicable to them.

Nalini and the other convicts walked out of the Tamil Nadu prisons the next day. Nalini, the wife of V Sriharan alias Murugan and the first person to be released, claimed that her firm belief that she is innocent has kept her alive all these years.

Earlier, AG Perarivalan, a convict who was released in May, and his mother Arputhammal met the duo at Puzhal prison.

Nalini was the country’s longest-serving woman prisoner, having been arrested in 1991 at the age of 24. She met Murugan, a member of the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), while working as a stenographer at a private firm.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu.