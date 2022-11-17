Dating app Bumble to assist police in ‘Shraddha Walkar murder case’!

Online dating site Bumble announced that it will ‘remain available’ to help the Indian government with the investigation into the murder of Shraddha Walkar, which horrified the nation’s capital, New Delhi. The 27-year-old girlfriend of Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha, is said to have been murdered. He allegedly dispersed her more than 30 pieces after cutting her up.

The horrific incident happened in May, but it was only recently made public. Shraddha and Aftab allegedly lived together after meeting on the dating app Bumble in 2019, according to the local police. Currently in custody is the defendant, Aftab. He’s been accused of killing.

A Bumble spokeswoman was reported by media reports as saying: ‘Everyone at Bumble is saddened to learn of this horrific act, and our thoughts are with Shraddha Walker’s family and loved ones’. The spokeswoman stated, ‘We’ll keep a careful eye on things and be there for law enforcement if they need us. Our main focus is our members’ safety and welfare, and we have a committed worldwide staff taking care of their requirements’.

The police will contact the dating app to request further information about Aftab Poonawala’s profile, according to individuals familiar with the story’s development. Around 20 days after he allegedly killed Shraddha, Aftab apparently found a new lady on the same dating app, Bumble, and they began dating. While Shraddha’s body parts were still inside the apartment, he even extended invitations to the same woman more than once.