Dubai Airports introduces new mode of payment for parking

Dubai: Dubai Airports has introduced a new mode of payment for parking at the Dubai International (DXB) Airport. The new new mobile payment option named ‘Scan, Pay and Go’ will make parking payment easier.

Under the new payment option, a user need to simply scan the QR code on their parking entry ticket to be directed to the payment gateway. They can then select one of three secure payment methods – Visa, MasterCard or Apple Pay – to complete the transaction. The users have a 10-minute window after completing the transaction to exit the gate barrier. Users do not need to visit or remember any website, register online or download any smartphone application to be able to use the new option.

The new mobile payment option is now available across all DXB’s car parks.