Elon Musk claims that he will find a new leader for Twitter

Elon Musk stated on Wednesday that he expects to spend less time at Twitter and eventually select a new leader to oversee the social media firm, and that he hopes to finish an organisational restructuring this week.

Musk made the comments while appearing in a Delaware court to defend himself against allegations that his $56 billion compensation package at Tesla Inc was based on easy-to-attain performance benchmarks and was approved by a compliant board of directors.

Musk later stated in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it is strong, which will ‘take some time.’

Musk’s tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey stated that he will not accept the position of Twitter CEO, saying ‘nope’ in response to a Twitter user who asked if he would accept the position of CEO.

Tesla investors have grown increasingly concerned about Musk’s commitment to turning around Twitter.