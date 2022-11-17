Europe overly reliant on China for technology, says Finland Prime Minister

Europe is currently overly reliant on China for technology, according to Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday.

‘Let’s be honest: we already have weaknesses. We can see it when we look at processors or semiconductors; we are overly reliant on them,’ Marin made the remarks while speaking at Slush, a yearly startup event in Helsinki.

Marin stated that Europe had lessons to learn from its reliance on Russian energy, which resulted in Europe’s current energy problem, as well as the paucity of medical supplies witnessed during the COVID pandemic.

‘We must ensure that we have the capabilities and knowledge to produce these technologies without relying on China and other authoritarian countries with a different logic than democratic ones,’ Marin explained.

Marin advised Europe to spend more in its own technological development, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

‘I’m particularly concerned about this technological element because I’m afraid we’re going to make the same mistakes with technology and digital solutions, as well as the raw materials we require to construct these technologies,’ she explained.