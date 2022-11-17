Fuel theft at NATO military base, investigation being lead by Romanian prosecutors

On Wednesday, Romanian military prosecutors said that they are investigating seven soldiers and one civilian for stealing almost seven tonnes of fuel from a NATO military aviation base in the eastern county of Constanta.

Prosecutors have detained the eight suspects and have requested that the court issue interim 28-day arrest orders.

‘The troops are from the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base, and they have stolen… kerosene and diesel worth roughly seven tonnes throughout 2022 to sell or use for personal gain,’ prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspects could not be reached for comment right away.

It is the second criminal inquiry into fuel theft at the Kogalniceanu air base on the Black Sea, which has been used by US forces since 1999.

Following a complaint from the US government, Romanian prosecutors dismantled an organised crime group that stole approximately $2 million in diesel and other fuel from the base over a five-year period in late 2021.