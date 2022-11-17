In Mumbai, NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore, busts international syndicates

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking cartels, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai has busted syndicates, seized multiple drugs, and arrested a number of key associates.

1.2kg (3,840 tablets) of Tramadol, 10.8 kg (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam, 19 kg of marijuana (ganja), and 1.150kg of high-grade hydroponic marijuana were seized during the week-long drive.

According to the NCB, intelligence was gathered that an international syndicate had devised a plan to illicitly traffic Tramadol tablets from Mumbai to the United States via courier parcels. Further investigation led to the discovery of a Mumbai-based courier office where the suspected parcel was being shipped.

On November 10, NCB representatives arrived at the courier office and found the parcel. When the parcel box was opened, Tramadol tablets were found, which had been mislabeled as legitimate items.

In addition to the alerted intelligence network, another input was received about an interstate Ganja trafficking syndicate planning to transport a shipment from Dhule to Mumbai. Further investigation resulted in the identification of two carriers and the bus route.

As a result, a field team set out for a trap location near a bus stop in Mumbai.

‘Shortly, as per the initial input, the bus arrived and the carriers deboarded the bus. As the duo were about to move out of the area, the officials intercepted them and upon search of their belongings, 19 kgs of high-quality ganja was recovered from them. The contraband was seized accordingly and the people were arrested. The contraband is sourced from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha region and the traffickers are into the business for the last 4-5 years and were aware to dodge the law enforcement techniques,’ said the statement.