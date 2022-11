Indian Railways cancels several trains from December to March: Full list

New Delhi: The East Central Railway (ECR) zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel several trains from December to March. The decision was taken due to poor visibility owing to fog. These will include trains running through the Dhanbad railway division.

Tata-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express and Hatia-Anand Vihar T Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express will remain cancelled from December 2, 2022, to March 1, 2023.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Train number 13309 Chopan-Prayagraj Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

Train number 13310 Prayagraj-Chopan Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

Train number 12873 Hatia-Anand Vihar Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

Train No. 12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Express, from 2.12.22 to 1.03.23

Train No. 18103 Tata-Amritsar Express, from 5.12.22 to 27.02.23

Train No. 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express, from 7.12.22 to 1.03.23

Train No. 13343/13345 Varanasi-Singrauli/Shaktinagar Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

Train No. 13344/13346 Singrauli/Shaktinagar-Varanasi Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

A list of trains that will partially remain cancelled:

Train No. 12177 Howrah-Mathura Express, from 2.12.22 to 24.02.23, between Agra Cantt and Mathura

TrainNo. 12178 Mathura-Howrah Express, from 5.12.22 to 27.02.23, between Mathura and Agra Cantt

Train No. 12319 Kolkata-Agra Cantt Express, from 7.12.22 to 22.02.23, between Mathura and Agra Cantt

Train No. 12320 Agra Cantt-Kolkata SF Express, from 8.12.22 to 23.02.23, between Agra Cantt and Mathura Middle