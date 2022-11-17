Kawasaki launches 2023 Ninja 650 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Kawasaki launched its 2023 Ninja 650 in India. The new bike is priced at Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc parallel-twin engine. The engine delivers max power of 68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission along with a slipper clutch.

Also Read: BYD launches all-electric ATTO 3 SUV in India: Price and features

The bike weighs 196 kg while having a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. Braking duties are done by twin 300 mm discs at front and a 220mm disc at the rear alongside a dual channel ABS as standard safety feature.