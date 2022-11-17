Kerala guv’s office seeks explanation from college in black banner row

A controversial banner ‘insulting the governor’ appeared at the gate of the government Sanskrit College in the state capital on Wednesday, amid the ongoing squabble between the CPI(M)-led Kerala government and governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) college unit installed a black banner in Malayalam that read: ‘Raj Bhawan is not the property of the Governor’s father.’ Following the publication of the contentious banner in the media, Raj Bhawan requested a report from the college principal and university registrar. SFI activists later removed the banner.

The CPI(M) and SFI distanced themselves from the contentious banner, claiming that their disagreement with the governor was ‘political, not personal,’ and disavowed it.

‘We are not aware of the banner which was put up by the college unit on its own. When it came to our notice, we instructed them to remove it immediately,’ said SFI district secretary G Gokul.

‘The university has asked the college principal for an explanation. Further action will be taken based on the principal’s explanation,’ said university registrar K S Anil Kumar. The principal was unavailable to comment.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has slammed the student group, claiming that abusive slogans were raised against the state’s head during the blockade of the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

‘It (the banner) has exposed degenerating standard of the student outfit. We would like to know the reaction of the party. If it is sincere, it should take action against leaders who installed such an abusive banner,’ said party leader S Suresh.