Know all about flavoured condoms

Condoms is the most used method to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unwanted pregnancy. Flavored condoms are specialized condom products that have a flavor-coating. As per experts, these condoms are specially designed for an oral intercourse. They are not designed for penetrative acts.

Flavoured condoms are used to prevent STDs while doing oral sex. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HPV, and even HIV can be spread through oral sex.

During a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the researchers found that amongst prostitutes, who engaged in oral sex, 50% chose not to use condoms because they tasted bad. . Flavoured condoms tend to provide a way better-tasting experience than unflavoured condoms. Flavoured condoms mask the odour of the latex used to make condoms. Thus it make oral sex more enjoyable and also help reduce the risk of women getting sexually transmitted infections and diseases.

Know how to use a flavoured condom:

The first step to buying any condom is ensuring you buy one that fits well. Needless to say, if the condom is too big or small, it could slip or break. Finding the right one can ensure both you and your partner enjoy oral sex.

Many flavoured condoms in the market are made of latex which means if you’re allergic to the material, it would be best to check the box before purchasing it.