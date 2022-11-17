Microsoft launches Surface-branded laptops in India: price and specifications

Mumbai: Microsoft launched its Surface-branded laptops- Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro 9- in the Indian markets. The laptops will go on sale in India on November 29.

The base variant of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core 12th Gen i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 1,05,999 (consumer price) and Rs. 1, 11,899 (commercial price). The top-of-the-line variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i7 processor with 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage comes at a price of Rs. 2,69,999 (consumer price) and Rs. 2,69,599 (commercial price) in India.

Also Read: More than 6.85 crore income tax returns filed for fiscal 2021-22

The base model with a 13.5-inch display that has an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is priced at Rs. 1,07,999 (commercial price) and Rs. 1,11,899 (consumer price) . The top-end 13.5-inch display variant packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB storage at a price of Rs. 1,78,999 (consumer price) and Rs. 1,80,899 (commercial price).

The laptop is equipped with an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is equipped with a 3:2 PixelSense display that comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch options. Both display sizes come with Dolby Vision IQ support.