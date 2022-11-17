More than 6.85 crore income tax returns filed for fiscal 2021-22

New Delhi: Data released by Income Tax Department revealed that more than 6.85 crore income tax returns have been filed so far for fiscal 2021-22. The department claimed that these number may go up further by December 31.

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for 2021-22 fiscal for individuals was July 31, while for corporates and others who need to get their accounts audited was November 7, 2022. Taxpayers can also file a belated return by paying penalty, the last date for which is December 31.

‘So far, 6.85 crore tax returns for Assessment Year 2022-23 have been filed and we are hopeful that the number will increase till December 31,’ said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta.

In the last fiscal, 7.14 crore tax returns were filed. This was higher compared to 6.97 crore filed in 2020-21. So far this fiscal, refund worth around Rs 2 lakh crore has been disbursed.