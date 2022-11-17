Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former manager of Manchester United, receives appreciation from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former manager of Manchester United, has received praise from Cristiano Ronaldo, who claims that he was a fine man and should have spent more time with the team.

Many believed that Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last summer while Solskjaer was in charge, could help the Red Devils reach the pinnacle of English football.

Last season, though, things swiftly went south for United, and the Norwegian tactician was fired after a dismal start to the season.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ronaldo remarked that his former teammate was a fantastic person in his interview with Piers Morgan, giving us his honest assessment on the former Manchester United manager.

‘I cherish Solskjaer. He was a great person, in my opinion’ On TalkTV, Ronaldo said to Morgan.

‘Because what I treasure most is a person’s heart, and Ole is a great person in my book’.

When asked about Solskjaer’s tenure as United’s manager, Ronaldo remarked that he should have been given more time because it was challenging to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo continued by saying that he was happy to work with the Norwegian at United and that his old teammate would make a fine coach in the future.

It’s difficult to assume after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I believe he did a good job for sure and needed more time. ‘Coach? Of course, he didn’t look for what he wants.’

Though it was only a little time, Ronaldo remarked, ‘I have no doubts that he will be a fantastic coach in the future. However, it was a good experience. I was very glad to work for him.’

Ronaldo also attacked Manchester United in his interview, saying that they are lagging behind Real Madrid and Juventus in terms of utilising modern infrastructure and technology.