Oman announces public holiday for 52nd National Day

Muscat: November 30 and December 1 will be a holiday for all employees working in the government sector, legal entities and private sector in Oman. The holiday was announced to mark the 52nd National day of the country.

The Ministry of Labour in a statement said that employers may agree with their respective employees to continue working during the above-mentioned two days, if deemed necessary, provided the workers be compensated for that.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Oman celebrates National Day to commemorate the country’s independence from Portuguese control in 1650. Oman celebrates the national day by conducting include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill.