Riya Sen, an actress, walks with Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra to Akola.

On November 17, actress Riya Sen travelled with Congressman Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Maharastra leg. Rahul and her can be seen walking together in photos and videos that have appeared on social media.

Pooja Bhatt, an actress, previously shown Rahul Gandhi her support by travelling with him to Hyderabad for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Riya Sen has since accompanied the Congressman to Akola, Maharashtra.

Pooja Bhatt posted images and a video from her Bharat Jodo Yatra on Instagram. ‘The boldness of hope! @bharatjodo @rahulgandhi (sic), #bharatjodoyatra #hyderabad #IN’ study her letter.

On September 7, the Bharat Jodo Yatra set off from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.