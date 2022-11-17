The Kremlin says it cannot envision holding open dialogue with Kiev.

On Thursday, the Kremlin claimed that Kiev had shifted the parameters of potential peace negotiations and expressed its inability to contemplate holding open dialogue with Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said during a conference call with reporters that if Kyiv desired, the United States could push it to go back to the bargaining table and take into consideration Russia’s concerns.

Peskov added that Ukraine could not be trusted because it had frequently changed its mind throughout the nine-month conflict about whether it even wanted to engage in negotiations with Moscow.

Peskov told reporters, ‘First they negotiate, then they refuse to negotiate, then they enact a law forbidding all negotiations, then they say they want negotiations, but public ones.’

‘Therefore, it’s challenging to envision public negotiations. There is no doubt that the Ukrainians do not desire negotiations,’ he added

Peskov stated that Moscow would continue what it refers to as a ‘special military operation’ in this context and that missile strikes on sites across Ukraine were a result of Kyiv’s unwillingness to sit down for negotiations.