TN CM Stalin pays a visit to the family of Priya, a 17-year-old football player who died following a botched operation.

On November 17, MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, paid visit to Priya’s family in Chennai along with other key ministers. On Tuesday, November 15, Priya (age 17) passed away as a result of a failed medical procedure.

On social media, Stalin lamented Priya’s passing on behalf of her family and the state’s athletic department. ‘She was a promising athlete, the state would do everything in its power to assist the family.’ The CM acknowledged further that ‘none of this could make up for the life that was lost.’

According to Priya’s family, the CM had pledged to make an effort to find work for each of the three brothers. A job order, a compensation check for Rs. 10 lakh, and an order awarding a house to Priya’s family were also given by CM Stalin.

Priya passed away on November 15 at the Rajiv Gandhi public hospital. Her initial surgery for a ligament tear had been a failure at the Periyar Nagar hospital. She was consequently moved to the Rajiv Gandhi hospital for additional care.

Her leg had to be amputated by doctors at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, but she did not survive the poor surgical procedure.

In connection with this, two doctors have been placed on administrative leave, and further legal action against those responsible for the failed surgery will be pursued after reviewing the postmortem report.

The health secretary has been asked to submit a report on this by the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). The investigative wing’s director was tasked by the SHRC to look into the matter and deliver a report within six weeks.