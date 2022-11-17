Ukrainian defence and energy facilities attacked by Russian rockets

On Thursday, Russia launched a new round of missile strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and a sizable rocket booster plant, which Ukrainian officials condemned as acts of terrorism.

Several cities, including the southern port of Odesa, the nation’s capital Kyiv, the centre city of Dnipro, and the southeast region of Zaporizhzhia, where two people were reportedly murdered, were rocked by explosions.

The enormous Pivdenmash defence complex in Dnipro was one of the targets of this week’s second wave of heavy missile strikes, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Although he did not provide specifics regarding any damage, state energy company Naftogaz reported that gas production facilities in east Ukraine had been destroyed or damaged.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president, shared video footage that appeared to be taken from a car camera and showed a driver through Dnipro being stopped by a huge blast that sent flames and black smoke into the sky.

No matter what the terrorists desire or attempt to accomplish, he said, ‘we must get through this winter and be even stronger and more prepared for the liberation of our entire territory in the spring than we are now.’