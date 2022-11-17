US claims Iranian-made drone struck a Pacific Zircon tanker off the coast of Oman

The US Central Command said in a statement that an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday was carried out by an Iranian-made drone, and that a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area.

According to an Israeli official, Iran was responsible for the attack on the Pacific Zircon tanker managed by Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping. According to the company, there was minor hull damage but no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo.

An earlier White House official stated that the US was ‘certain that Iran likely executed’ the strike using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The strike was blamed on Israel, according to Iran’s Nournews, which is linked with the country’s main security authority.

U.S. The debris ‘reveals that it was a Shahed-series one-way attack drone’ that hit the vessel, Central Command said late Wednesday, identifying it as Iranian-made.