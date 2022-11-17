Warner, former vice-president of FIFA, loses appeal against his extradition from Trinidad.

According to a London court on Thursday, former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner may be extradited from his native Trinidad to the US to face corruption accusations.

Warner’s attorneys claimed that his extradition was illegal, but the Privy Council in London, which serves as the highest court of appeal for many Commonwealth nations, unanimously rejected their case.

The FIFA executive’s 2010 decisions to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 edition to Qatar have been the subject of speculation and rumours.

Bribes were allegedly paid to soccer officials in 2020, according to a U.S. Department of Justice indictment, to secure their votes for hosting rights.

The DOJ claimed that former FIFA vice-president Warner received $5 million through many fictitious entities in exchange for supporting Russia as the 2018 World Cup host.

He had a great deal of clout as a power broker for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter thanks to his position as CONCACAF president, which oversees soccer in North, Central, and the Caribbean.

Warner, a former CONCACAF president and member of the FIFA Executive Committee, was placed on administrative leave by FIFA in 2011 and again in 2015 after being accused of wire fraud, racketeering, and money-laundering by the United States.

In 2015, FIFA permanently barred him from all soccer-related activities. The 79-year-old has consistently maintained his innocence.