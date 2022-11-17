What is this, Rahul Gandhi? BJP criticises Congress for a gaffe during the national anthem

The national anthem was incorrectly played during a Bharat Jodo Yatra ceremony in Washim, Maharashtra, and the Bharatiya Janata Party lambasted Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on Wednesday.

In response to criticism from BJP leaders directed at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for the error, a video of a song being played for a brief while in place of the national anthem went viral.

Rahul Gandhi, what is this? asked Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy when he shared the video.

Rahul Gandhi declared the gathering to be over after he finished speaking and requested that the national anthem be played. Congressmen were on stage and a song was playing. The music was abruptly stopped, and Jana Gana Mana began to play as Rahul Gandhi motioned to the leaders.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, has now travelled through 28 districts in six states and is currently in the Akola region of Maharashtra. On November 20, it will enter Madhya Pradesh.