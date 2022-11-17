When the groom sends a ‘cheap’ lehenga, the Uttarakhand bride cancels the wedding.

Marriages can be called off for a variety of reasons. But you’ll be shocked by this incident in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. It turns out that the bride’s refusal to get married was a result of the groom’s selection of ‘cheap’ lehenga.

The bride’s lehenga cost Rs 10,000, which the Almora-born groom had purchased from Lucknow. The bride, however, was unimpressed by the inexpensive lehenga. After mutual agreement, both parties were sent back after the situation reached Haldwani Kotwali.

The wedding invitations, however, had also been printed by the groom’s family. The commotion picked up when both parties arrived at the police station. After much difficulty, the parties reached an agreement with the help of the police, and then both parties returned to their respective homes. The divorce was finalised after the settlement was reached.

The people on the boy’s side lived in Almora, while those on the girl’s side were from Nainital’s Haldwani region. They both decided to get married in November after becoming engaged in the month of June.