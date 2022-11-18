Bharti Airtel introduces 5G services in this city

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel has introduced 5G services in another city. The 5G services were launched in the country last month.

Bharti Airtel launched the 5G services in 8 cities across the country in the first phase. These services are now available in Gurugram also. 5G services are operational at 13 locations in the city. The services will rolled out in other cities in a phased manner.

These locations in Gurugram will support 5G services:

DLF Cyber Hub,

DLF Phase 2,

MG Road,

Rajiv Chowk,

Iffco Chowk,

Atlas Chowk,

Udyod Vihar,

Nirvana County,

railway station,

Civil Lines,

Ardee City,

Huda City Centre,

Gurugram National Highway.

Other cities where 5G services are now available:

Bengaluru,

Chennai,

Delhi,

Hyderabad,

Mumbai,

Nagpur,

Siliguri,

Varanasi.