Bhopal Railway Station gets 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ status!

The Bhopal Railway Station received a 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ accreditation from the Food Safety and Standard Association of India (FSSAI). The railway station received this coveted honour, according to a news statement from the Ministry of Railways, for serving ‘high-quality, nutritional cuisine to passengers’.

It has long been customary to grant the aforementioned accreditation to railroad stations following a rating by an FSSAI-appointed independent auditing organisation on their food storage and hygiene procedures. According to reports, the organisation scores them from 1 to 5. The certificates given to railroad stations are based on these grades. A 4-star grade on the scale denotes complete adherence by the station to the standards for ensuring safe and sanitary meals.

According to reports, the FSSAI began the ‘Eat Right India’ programme in 2018. It’s an endeavour to change the nation’s food system and provide travellers with wholesome, sustainable, and secure meals. As a result, FSSAI India awarded the Bhopal Junction Railway Station of West Central Railway a 4-star rating and designated it a ‘Eat Right Station,’ the Ministry of Health noted.

Apart from the Bhopal Railway Station, Chandigarh Railway Station was the fifth Indian railway station to receive a 5-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification in September 2021; other stations that have previously received such recognition include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai), and Vadodara Railway Station (Vadodara).