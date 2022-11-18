BRS leader Kavitha says, ‘I won’t hesitate to slap you with my slippers’

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, addressed BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Thursday, saying, ‘Arvind, do remember this, if you make such derogatory comments against me, I would not hesitate to slap you with my slippers on the streets of Nizamabad.’

This follows the BJP MP’s claim that Kavitha has ‘unnecessary and over-the-top pride and ego.’ Arvind Dharmapuri said of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, ‘She’s speaking with so much ego and pride. KCR, KTR, and Kavitha all have an excessive and unnecessary pride and ego. That’s all there is to it.’

The BJP MP made the remark after BRS members vandalised his home in Hyderabad and burned effigies of him outside. Members of the BRS were protesting Arvind Dharmapuri’s remark that MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla had contact with the Congress.

He slammed the BRS for the protest, saying, ‘Back at home, my staff was assaulted, and my property was vandalized, with tables, photos, and glass windows broken. Can you do the same at Pragathi Bhavan?’ Pragathi Bhavan is the official residence of the Telangana Chief Minister.

He also challenged MLC Kavitha to run against him in the 2024 elections.

‘Child, listen, I’m telling you, go wherever you want, I’ll be right behind you competing and making you lose in the elections,’ Kavitha Kalvakuntla said in response to Arvind’s challenge. She also questioned Arvind’s contribution to the state and its people.