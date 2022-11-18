Case in Haryana Against Female Village Head for Celebratory Firing

A female village sarpanch in Haryana has been arrested for allegedly engaging in celebratory gunfire, informed authorities.

The case was filed on Wednesday in response to a video of Santosh Beniwal, the sarpanch of the Darba Kalan hamlet, becoming viral on social media.

In the allegedly video, Beniwal can be seen dancing with two other women and shooting a pistol into the air.

‘On social media, a video showing Santosh Beniwal, the village sarpanch of Darba Kalan, engaging in celebratory firing, went viral. Last week, she was elected sarpanch’ Sub-Inspector Ram Kumar told PTI over the phone that he was the Nathusari Chopta police station’s Station House Officer.

On the basis of a report made by a Sirsa-based police officer, he added, a case has been filed in the matter.

He continued, ‘We have started an investigation into the case.’

According to Kumar, the complaint has been filed under the provisions of the Arms Act and the IT Act as well as sections 285 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 188 (disobedience to order properly promulgated by public official).