Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 39,000 per 8 gram in Kerala market. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading firm at Rs 52,844 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, silver futures jumped 0.43% or Rs 262 to Rs 61,240 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,763.17 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,765.50. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $21.11 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $984.50 and palladium climbed 0.7% to $2,020.21.