Farooq Abdullah Won’t Run for President of the National Conference

Farooq Abdullah, the current leader of the National Conference and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has decided not to run for party president in the elections slated for December 5. He, however, refuted rumours that he had stepped down from his position as party leader.

Mr. Abdullah declared that while he will continue to direct the party and the new leadership, he wants to see a shift within the organisation.

‘I want a young person to organise the gathering. I’m 86 years old now. Let the new leadership have control of the situation’ he said.

Since August 1981, Farooq Abdullah has presided over the National Conference. He was replaced by his son Omar Abdullah in June 2002. However, senior Abdullah once more assumed control of the top party position in 2006.

The Gupkar alliance, a coalition of regional parties fighting for the restoration of Jammu and Akshmir’s special status and statehood, will remain under Mr. Abdullah’s leadership, he declared.