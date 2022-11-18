Gulf country eases visa process for Indian citizens

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has eased visa process for Indian citizens coming to the country. As per the new rules, all Indian nationals are exempted from submitting a police clearance certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia.

‘In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PC),’ tweeted the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi.

Also Read: ITC announces free bus rides for visitors in Abu Dhabi

A police clearance certificate is a document that Indian nationals willing to go abroad for employment, residential status, or long-term visa need to apply for if required by the visa of the destination country. The PCC helps to detail the criminal record of the citizen.