‘He looked thin, extremely tired’ Aaron Carter’s manager opens up about the star’s final days before death

Taylor Helgeson, Aaron Carter’s manager, has spoken out about the singer’s final few days before his tragic and unexpected passing. Aaron’s management admitted to being surprised by the singer’s weak appearance and stunned to see him in that position in an open interview with a publication.

A few days before the singer’s body was discovered at his residence, the two had just met. They intended to collaborate on a new album.

‘He looked thin. He was extremely tired. He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him,’ Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, told Page Six.

‘He didn’t seem okay,’ Helgeson says before explaining, ‘Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context of that.’

‘He was a guy with a lot of plans,’ the manager continued. ‘We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.’

Aaron breathed his last on November 5, 2022. He was 34.

The singer was reportedly found dead in a bathtub in his California home.