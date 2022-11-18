‘I’m not here to answer for anybody,’ Lily-Rose Depp defends her silence on father Johnny Depp’s controversies

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, recently explained why she prefers to avoid her father’s controversy in an interview. In an open interview regarding her renowned father’s trial, Lily-Rose declared that she is entitled to her ‘private garden of ideas’ and that she will not allow the men in her life to define who she is.

When something that was so intimate and personal suddenly become less personal, the actress and model said to Elle magazine. ‘I feel incredibly entitled to my private thinking garden.’

‘I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,’ continued Lily-Rose.

Johnny was on trial this year for allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard. Even though he won the lawsuit, the claims made by Amber significantly damaged his reputation, which led to him losing projects and running into financial difficulties.