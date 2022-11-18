In ‘Mummy Returns,’ Brendan Fraser finally confronts the terrible CGI in Scorpion King

Brendan Fraser, who played the title character in the movie ‘The Mummy Returns,’ has addressed the terrible CGI that was employed in the movie to create Dwayne Johnson’s character Scorpion King.

The actor didn’t take long in his interview with GQ magazine to bring up the film’s criticised CGI.

The movie’s CGI has been the subject of memes and harsh criticism for years.

Fraser claimed that even the film’s VFX specialists advised him on the red carpet premiere that the Scorpion King CGI was terrible.

‘I never met Dwayne until after the premiere because he was a piece of tape on a stick that we referred to,’ Fraser said.

Due to Warner Bros., Johnson and Fraser also have another Hollywood link outside ‘The Mummy Returns,’ which is the ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ franchise.

While Johnson replaced Fraser as the movie’s main character as of 2012’s ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,’ Johnson starred in the 2008 original.