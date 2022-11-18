In response to an increase in gym deaths, Suniel Shetty claims that the problem is with the steroids.

There have been discussions concerning abrupt fatalities brought on by working out since the passing of Raju Srivastava and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. In reality, Sagar Pandey, Salman Khan’s 50-year-old body duplicate, too passed tragically last month while working out in the gym. On October 29, 2021, South Indian superstar Puneeth Rajkumar also passed away while exercising at the gym. One of the fittest performers in the business, Suniel Shetty, has now responded to it. He cited the supplements as the cause.

Suniel Shetty stated, ‘The problem lies in the supplements they use and the steroids they consume,’ in an interview with The Times Of India. The issue is not the workout. No, they are not pushing themselves past their comfort zones. When one consumes supplements and other types of food, it’s heart failure rather than a heart attack.

He continued, ‘It also involves eating healthily and getting enough sleep. These factors are all relevant. And by eating well, I don’t mean dieting. I mean nutrition when I say ‘eating right.’ The diet must be accurate and sufficient.’

Suniel Shetty is actively promoting his forthcoming web series Dharavi Bank at the moment. Vivek Oberoi is a featured actor in the crime thriller, which is scheduled to debut on MX Player on November 19. The following task for Suniel will be File 323 work.