In Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, Bradley Cooper will portray Frank Bullitt

It’s confirmed! On a new movie, Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together. According to rumours, Cooper will play Frank Bullitt, the tough San Francisco officer portrayed by iconic actor Steve McQueen in the 1968 action film ‘Bullitt,’ which included numerous automobile chases.

The script for the movie was written by Josh Singer. Cooper will work on the movie’s production alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, who is also a producer. Molly and Chad McQueen will serve as executive producers.

There are still more project specifics to be shared!

In the first ‘Bullitt’ movie, McQueen’s persona is charged with guarding a gangster who is about to testify against the mob. When the witness is murdered, the main lead is set on a path to track down the murderers.

The film, which went on to become one of McQueen’s more notable roles, earned two Oscar nominations and featured a head-turning 11-minute car chase sequence.

Cooper was last seen in ‘Nightmare Alley’, which was directed by Guillermo del Toro. He will feature next in ‘Maestro’, which is based on the life of Leonard Bernstein. The film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Todd Phillips along with Cooper.