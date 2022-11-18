Iran claims that Israel and Western spies are preparing Iranian civil war.

Iran accused Israel and Western intelligence agencies on Thursday of planning to provoke a civil war in the Islamic Republic, which is now seeing some of the largest anti-government demonstrations since the 1979 revolution.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted, ‘Iran is not Libya or Sudan. Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have devised plans for civil war, destruction and the breakup of Iran should realise that.’

Since the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, Iran’s citizens from all walks of life have joined the nationwide turmoil, which Tehran blames Western foes of igniting. After being detained by morality police for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code, she passed away while still in detention.

According to the activist HRANA news agency, 56 children were among the 362 victims of the two-month-long protests. In addition to 16,033 arrests, it also stated that 56 members of the security forces had been slain.

According to official media, police colonel Hassan Yousefi was fatally stabbed on Thursday in Sanandaj, a city in the northwest Kurdistan region.

A municipality building and other public properties were attacked by demonstrators in the West Azerbaijan area, according to a video carried by the state news agency IRNA.

On Wednesday, a number of strikes targeted Iran.

State media classified the incident as a ‘terrorist attack’ that claimed seven lives in the city of Izeh in the southwest.

According to official media, gunmen on motorcycles shot multiple security forces personnel in Isfahan’s centre city, killing two and injured eight.

The attacks, which state TV attributed to ‘rioters,’ have not yet been claimed by any organisation.