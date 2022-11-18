Musk prohibits remote work, disabled employee sues Twitter.

According to Borodaenko, Musk’s recent directive to Twitter employees to come back to work or leave the company is a violation of the Americans with Impairments Act (ADA), which mandates that companies make reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities.

According to the complaint, Borodaenko has a condition that makes him susceptible to COVID-19.

According to the lawsuit, a large number of Twitter employees with impairments were required to resign because they were unable to live up to Musk’s high expectations for output and performance.