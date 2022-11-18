National Conference to hold elections for position of party president

Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader, announced on Friday that the party will hold internal elections soon. Farooq also clarified that he has not resigned as party president in an exclusive interview with India Today.

‘I am still the president of the National Conference. I do not know whether Omar Abdullah will take over as the president of the party. Things will be clear by December 5,’ the veteran politician said.

NC’s internal elections for a new president come just weeks after the Congress presidential elections, in which Mallikarju Kharge was elected party leader. For the first time in 24 years, the party elected a president who did not come from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Farooq’s remarks came after he announced his resignation as NC president. According to reports, Farooq’s health prevents him from leading the party.

Farooq’s son, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is expected to be unanimously elected as the new party leader.

‘I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities,’ Farooq was quoted earlier in the day by the news agency PTI.

The Lok Sabha MP also stated that anyone in the party can run in the election because it is a democratic process.