Nationwide Bank strike tomorrow ; All banking services will be affected!

New Delhi: On November 19, the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) will go on strike, which will have an impact on banking services all across the country. In protest against the targeted victimisation of bankers for their union activism, the members will take a day off from work.

According to News Agency IANS’s citation of AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam, assaults have increased recently and have a common theme in addition to being more frequent. ‘ These attacks are intentional. The chaos is not without reason. Therefore, we must oppose, respond to, and turn back these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole’, Venkatachalam informed his followers.

According to him, Sonali Bank, MUFG Bank, Federal Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank have all fired or laid off AIBEA union leaders. While Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank outsource many banking tasks, according to Venkatachalam, government banks like Bank of Maharashtra deny trade union rights.

He claims that there is ‘jungle raj’ at the Central Bank of India and that management there uses indiscriminate transfers. In violation of the bipartite settlement and bank level settlement, according to Venkatachalam, more than 3,300 administrative staff members have been moved from one station to another. Members of AIBEA will conduct a variety of protests prior to the statewide strike.