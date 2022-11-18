Opening hours of Museum of the Future extended

Dubai: Museum of the Future in Dubai has extended its opening hours. It has added more visitor slots and visitors can now book slots till as late as 7.30pm. The new opening hours will be made available from Wednesday, November 30.

Museum of the Future tickets are allocated to specific time slots. All visitors, including those eligible for free admission, must book a time slot to enter the museum. The Museum of the Future welcomes visitors daily from 10am-9pm.

Also Read: New VAT exemption announced in UAE

The Museum of the Future was named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world by National Geographic in 2021. The seven-storey building located on Sheikh Zayed Road is 77m tall and spans an area of 30,000 square metres.