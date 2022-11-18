Peddling falsehoods: India accuses Pakistan of raising Kashmir issue at UN!

On November 17, India criticised Pakistan for its ‘desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods’ when Pakistan brought up the Kashmir issue during a UN discussion. India and Pakistan are the main parties involved in this dispute, with China frequently taking on a ‘third-party role’ in this impasse. It began in 1947, when India and Pakistan both claimed the whole erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has resorted to desperate methods over the years and has assaulted Indian national security.

India criticises Pakistan at the UN

India responded appropriately to Pakistan’s bogus accusations in the UN Security Council during the UN general assembly following its ‘unwarranted’ comments over the Kashmir problem. During the UNGA meeting, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Pratik Mathur, exercised his right to reply ‘We’re here to talk about the UNSC reforms, and once again a Pakistani representative has brought up Jammu and Kashmir without justification. Regardless of what the representative of Pakistan thinks, Jammu & Kashmir is still an essential and intrinsic part of India’.

Furthermore, he described as ‘desperate’ Pakistan’s campaign to spread misinformation. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, tweeted earlier in the day, ‘Today I delivered the G4 Statement at the #UNGA on equitable representation of the UN Security Council. The longer reform is stalled, greater the deflation’. Mathur criticised Pakistan, saying, ‘A bad habit of abusing the sanctity of multilateral forums deserves collective contempt and perhaps sympathies as well’.

She also emphasised the necessity of aligning the Security Council’s charter with current law so that it can represent all members. Only increasing membership in both categories, according to India’s Permanent Representative Kamboj, will aid in effectively resolving the numerous interconnected, increasingly complex conflicts that the world is currently experiencing.